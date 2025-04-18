Much before Indian filmmakers embraced the sci-fi genre in a big way with films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Robot, and Ra.One, it was perfectionist actor Aamir Khan who had teamed up with an A-list, award-winning Indian director for an ambitious science fiction movie tentatively titled ‘Time Machine’ with time travel as its main plot device.

And the director was none other than the BAFTA winner Shekhar Kapur, who is well known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Masoom, Bandit Queen, and the British historical drama Elizabeth. Read on to know the details about the unfinished film and why it’s still such an intriguing project for Indian movie buffs.

Time Machine Cast & Plot

Besides Aamir Khan in the lead role, Time Machine’s other cast members were Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Anand, amongst others.

The film’s plot was purportedly inspired by the cult Hollywood film ‘Back to the Future’ and H.G. Wells’ 1895 novel The Time Machine. The story was about how Aamir Khan’s character travels back in time from the 1990s to the 1960s era using a time machine built by Vijay Anand’s character to meet his parents before they even met.

Why Was Time Machine Shelved?

After about 75% of Time Machine was filmed, it was shelved because of financial reasons and because the film’s director went to the US.

Can Time Machine Still Be Revived?

According to Hindustan Times, back in the year 2008, Shekhar Kapur expressed his interest in reviving the film with a new cast, but apparently that didn’t happen. Having said that, the ambitious and big-budget sci-fi project can still be revived, and there are multiple reasons for it.

Increased Budgets, Production Values & VFX Advancements

Firstly, compared to the early 1990s, the production values and filmmaking budgets of Indian films have grown by leaps and bounds. Plus, filmmakers and producers are ready to take more risks on projects with potentially lucrative returns. Secondly, with the advent of various new technologies in the filmmaking domain, it is easier and more efficient to make such VFX-oriented films in today’s time.

Aamir Khan – Shekhar Kapur Collaboration

Shekhar Kapur is geared up to shoot for his next project, Masoom 2. And Aamir Khan’s next film Sitaare Zameen Par will be released later this year. If, somehow, the actor-director duo decides to collaborate again to revive the shelved film Time Machine, it’s certainly going to be great news for their fans and Indian cinema in general. Their collaboration would be something for cinephiles to look forward to.

Potential Inclusion of Contemporary Indian Actors

Although the film’s story has to be modified to make it more contemporary, with the potential addition of new cast members from the current generation.

Imagine Aamir Khan starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Shekhar Kapur behind the camera. Won’t it be incredible?

