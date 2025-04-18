The film received a lukewarm response when it hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Now, recent reports have confirmed that the movie will be released on a digital platform tomorrow.

When & Where to Watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Despite an underwhelming box office journey, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has remained a talking point, especially among rom-com enthusiasts. According to reports from OTTplay, the film will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar starting April 18, 2025. Fans who missed its theatrical release can now catch the film from the comfort of their homes. The digital release of the film aims to charm a new set of viewers looking for some easy weekend fun.

So, if your watchlist is craving some old-school Bollywood-style confusion, rom-com mix-ups, and star-powered performances, Mere Husband Ki Biwi might just hit the sweet spot.

More About Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film was initially announced under the title of Meri Patni Ka Remake. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Kavita Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, among others.

Technically, John Stewart Eduri scored the music, Manoj Kumar Khatoi handled the cinematography, and Ninad Khanolkar edited the film.

This is the story of Ankur, but a classic case of true love turning into chaos and set against the lively city of Delhi. Ankur has had to divorce his wife Prabhleen, on account of this irreconcilable difference, and now, with his proposal to Antara Khanna, a college crush that never materialized, he hopes to find a brighter future.

But fate has other plans. Prabhleen suffers a car accident and develops retrograde amnesia, erasing the last five years from her memory, including the divorce.

Believing she’s still Ankur’s wife, she returns to his life, turning his world upside down. To find out more about Mere Husband Ki Biwi, mark your calendar for April 18, 2025, exclusively on Jio Hotstar.

Check out the trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar-Led Courtroom Drama Promises A Hard-Hitting Experience On The Big Screen – Releasing In Cinemas Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News