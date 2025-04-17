Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to release tomorrow (April 18) in theatres. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It brings to us the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Just like its predecessor, Kesari (2019), the movie promises to give the same level of goosebumps with the spirit of patriotism flaring high.

The 2019 film Kesari was based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, which was fought in 1987. Talking about the battle, 21 brave Sikh soldiers led by Havildar Ishar Singh locked horns with around 12,000 to 24,000 Orakzai and Afridi tribesmen. Till their last breath, these Sikh warriors refused to surrender and put up a courageous battle. Akshay Kumar essayed the character of Havildar Ishar Singh in it.

The excitement for the film runs high as it is all set to be released on the big screen tomorrow. Kesari Chapter 2 narrates the story of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer-activist who dared to go against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film has been helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Kesari Chapter 2 is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

