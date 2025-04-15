The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has been garnering an exceptional buzz, thanks to its solid star cast and a soul-stirring subject. The movie revolves around the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is a courageous tale of one man – C Sankaran Nair’s bravery to take down the British empire. In a unique movie, the makers had opened the fan-first screening registrations for the film wherein fans will be able to enjoy the film before its actual release date.

Talking about the same, the fan-first screenings for Kesari Chapter 2 were opened today by the makers of the film. Such is the organic love for the film that the registrations were sold out within no time on the district application. The registration was open across 5 cities and fans unleashed their excitement and enthusiasm for the movie to the fullest.

This only showcases the strong on-ground buzz for Kesari Chapter 2 wherein fans have truly resonated with the riveting subject. The trailer and the songs of the Akshay Kumar starrer have managed to evoke the pain, anger, patriotism, and a plethora of emotions in the audience. This only indicates that fans are truly pumped up to witness the untold tale of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 18, 2025.

This was a brave move pulled off by the makers of Kesari Chapter 2, which was nothing less than a gamble. However, the power of a gripping subject made them pass this litmus test with flying colors. In one of the promotional events of the film, Akshay Kumar strongly declared that he is hopeful that the British government will apologize to India after watching the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The film is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

