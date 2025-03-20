Karan Johar took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming note announcing a new film by Dharma Productions. He called it one of the ‘proudest films’ by the production house. Not only this, but he hinted that the film will be helmed by the 24th debutant director by the production house.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar went down the memory lane and stated how his main aim was to empower filmmakers and storytellers when he started producing films in 2003 with Kal Ho Na Ho. The director-producer revealed that he just wished to entertain and have fun at the movies with his offerings. Karan added that even though he does not pen down a note before any film, he was inspired by the process of his latest movie and wanted to share a glimpse of what the project has to offer.

Not one to shy away from taking a dig at his trolls, Karan Johar reminded them that the majority of the filmmakers introduced by Dharma Productions including the director of this latest film is an outsider. He added how the director has worked relentlessly in the film for 4 years facing several obstacles in the way. This included delays caused by the pandemic and other circumstances.

On a concluding note, Karan Johar showcased his gratitude for the actors and technicians who have given the film an abundance of love and support. The producer stated that the box office fate of a film is not in their hands but this one is made with a labor of love, dedication, and passion. He ended the emotional message by hoping that the audience is ‘colored by the color of their passion.’

This also left the netizens guessing the movie and the team behind the same. Some fans also started decoding the reason behind Karan using the color orange in the background of the note. Well, this offering seems to be a truly special one from Dharma Productions which makes us pumped up for the further developments.

