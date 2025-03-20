Bollywood hunk Salman Khan is all geared up to make a comeback to the silver screen with his highly awaited action thriller, Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie has already created a considerable buzz with its breathtaking visuals and power-packed music.

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan has recently announced that Sikandar will release in theaters by the end of this month during Eid al-Fitr. With a star-studded cast, thrilling storyline, and spine-tingling action sequences, Sikandar looks to be one of the year’s biggest releases. The first look and teaser have only increased fans’ anticipation, who can’t wait to experience this cinematic journey on the silver screen.

An Explosive Eid Release – Salman Khan’s Return To Action!

Salman Khan has always been synonymous with Eid releases, delivering some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Kick. Sikandar aims to continue this successful streak, and the Sunday release strategy has piqued interest among trade experts.

Recently, Salman took to social media to officially announce the film’s theatrical release date. His post read, “See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar.” Instead of the usual Friday release, Sikandar will hit theaters on a Sunday, just like Salman’s previous blockbuster Tiger 3.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is produced under the joint banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. The film boasts a powerhouse cast, with Salman Khan taking on dual roles as Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar. Additionally, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Other prominent actors include Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

On a technical front, Tirru has handled the cinematography, Vivek Harshan has edited the film, and Pritam and Santhosh Narayanan have jointly scored the music.

Powerful Music & High-Octane Action To Watch Out For!

Apart from its gripping plot, Sikandar boasts an electrifying soundtrack composed by the renowned Pritam. The first song, “Zohra Jabeen,” featuring Salman and Rashmika, has already created a buzz among fans. With a runtime of 140 minutes, ‘Sikandar’ promises a crisp and engaging cinematic experience. The film is set to release across 5,000 screens in India, ensuring fans nationwide can partake in this cinematic spectacle. So, mark your calendars, as Salman Khan is back in action! Sikandar is all set to roar in theaters on March 30, 2025.

