Salman Khan’s highly anticipated comeback film Sikandar has officially wrapped up its shooting schedule. The superstar recently completed the final leg of the filming in Mumbai alongside his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director A R Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The day’s highlight was that Khan shaved off his beard—a first for him post-film shoot—to mark the wrap.

Sources close to the production revealed, “It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.”

Sikandar was filmed over 90 days in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country. The team shot four songs throughout the production, including three dance numbers and five action sequences. “Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend,” the source added.

Although the principal shooting for Sikandar wrapped up in January, Salman, Rashmika, and the team filmed some patchwork scenes and a promotional song in February and March. “The edit is locked, and work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release,” the source concluded.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is already creating waves with its gripping teaser. Salman Khan, known for his larger-than-life presence, has outdone himself in this action thriller. From his power-packed entry scene to his intense dialogues in the teaser, Salman’s character in Sikandar promises to be nothing short of iconic. Not just his performance but the film’s music is already dominating the charts. Packed with energy and passion, the songs have become anthems, adding to the movie’s anticipation.

With the shooting wrapped, the buzz surrounding the movie is only getting louder. Sikandar is shaping to be another memorable chapter in Salman Khan’s illustrious career. With his stellar portrayal of an intense yet dynamic character, the film is poised to be a game-changer at the box office.

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will return to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.

