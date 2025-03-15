Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. Running in its fifth week, the film is expected to rake in big numbers until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives on Eid. Amid this glorious theatrical run, many are waiting for its arrival on OTT, and while there’s no official announcement yet, the speculated release date of the digital premiere is out.

Anticipation for the digital release

In the post-pandemic era, we have witnessed several all-time blockbusters of Indian cinema. Films like KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Pushpa 2 raked in historic numbers and were watched by a big chunk of moviegoers. Still, they enjoyed massive traction on the streaming platforms due to the buzz surrounding them.

Similarly, Chhaava is highly anticipated on the OTT platform. Apart from the Hindi audience, audiences from the south are also excited about the film’s digital arrival. Going by the buzz surrounding the film, it is expected to trend among the most-watched movies for weeks.

When and where is Chhaava expected to stream online?

Before the release, no one would have thought Chhaava would emerge as a historic success at the box office. And now, as the film has minted a mind-blowing 750 crore+ gross at the worldwide box office, Netflix will be happy about their valuable purchase. Yes, you read that right! Netflix acquired the OTT rights to the film.

While the premiere date is yet to be announced officially, Chhaava is expected to stream online 56 days after its theatrical release. It means that the Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to arrive on Netflix on April 11.

Unlike the south films, Bollywood films follow the 8-week OTT window rule. According to this contract, Bollywood films stream online 8 weeks after theatrical release. Such a window gives films enough space to perform in theatres. Down south, films mostly arrive on the streaming platform 4 weeks after theatrical release. Due to such a short window, films often get paid handsomely by OTT platforms.

