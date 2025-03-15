Pravinkoodu Shappu had a vast amount of pre-release hype. In 2024, almost all the films Basil Joseph was part of were financially successful. The only movie that didn’t live up to the mark was Cup, though even that had an 8.5 IMDb rating. So, in 2025, with his first film of the year, everyone expected another super hit.

However, it unfortunately didn’t live up to the hype. While it wasn’t a complete disaster, the film received generally negative reviews from critics. The audience, however, was a bit more positive towards it. Now that it is coming to OTT, it will reach a wider audience.

Pravinkoodu Shappu: Plot

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a black comedy, locked-room murder mystery crime thriller. Eleven people were drinking and playing cards in a toddy shop (toddy being an alcoholic beverage). The following day, the shop owner was found dead, hanging from the ceiling. Now, a sub-inspector must uncover the truth: was it a murder or suicide? If it was a murder, who did it and why? Watch the film to find out!

Pravinkoodu Shappu: Cast & Crew

Pravinkoodu Shappu is written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. The film stars Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, Revathi, Shabareesh Varma, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Sandeep, Niyas Backer, Vijo Amaravathy, Rajesh Azhikkodan, George, Devaraj, Joseph, Jyothika Krish, and Prathapan K.S.

The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, with cinematography by Shyju Khalid and editing by Shafeeq Muhammad Ali. The film is produced by Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

Pravinkoodu Shappu: OTT Release Date & Platform

Pravinkoodu Shappu will be released on OTT on April 11, 2025. In addition to its original Malayalam version, the film will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and will stream on Sony LIV.

