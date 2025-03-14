As previously reported, there has been much buzz about a potential release date change for Pawan Kalyan‘s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit. Now, it’s official! The movie was initially set to release on March 29, but delays in post-production prevented its completion on time.

Consequently, the release date has been postponed. The film will be released on May 9, 2025, instead of its initial release date. The new release date was announced on social media on the occasion of Holi. The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable!” the caption on the post read.

“#HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu, Brace for the storm! Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli – Team #HHVM,” the post concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mega Surya Production (@megasuryaprod)

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit follows an outlaw who rises against oppressors for the people. Jyothi Krishna directed the film, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

In addition to Pawan Kalyan, the cast includes Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Benedict Garrett, Rajiv Kachroo, and Vikramjeet Virk. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit. features music by M.M. Keeravani, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and editing by Praveen K.L.

A. Dayakar Rao and A.M. Rathnam produced it under Mega Surya Productions. Phars Film distributed it. After its theatrical release, the movie will be available for streaming on Prime Video, which has acquired the streaming rights.

