Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, in which he plays the titular outlaw, seems to be back on track. According to 123 Telugu, Pawan Kalyan is set to resume shooting soon and has allocated dates after March 15 to complete his portions.

The makers are aiming to wrap up the film as quickly as possible and are reportedly targeting a release on or around May 9. Interestingly, another film rumored to be eyeing the same date is Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release dates of either film. If Hari Hara Veera Mallu sticks to its May 9 release, it is speculated that Vishwambhara might be postponed.

The promotional activities for Hari Hara Veera Mallu are moving full steam ahead. To mark Women’s Day, the makers released a character introduction video featuring the film’s female lead on social media. In the video, Nidhii Agerwal talks about her role as Panchami, the character she portrays in the film.

The film was officially announced in 2020 but has been delayed due to a plethora of reasons, including the pandemic. Set in the Mughal era, the story follows the protagonist as he attempts to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna and written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, Benedict Garrett, Nargis Fakhri, and Dalip Tahil.

The music is composed by M.M. Keeravani, while A. Dayakar Rao and A.M. Rathnam serve as producers under the banner of Mega Surya Productions.

