Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy with back-to-back films and web series, has taken a significant step toward addressing wage inequality in the film industry. It is a known fact that this South Indian actress launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in December 2023, aiming to create meaningful and inclusive content.

Her debut production, Bangaram’s first look, has already gained attention. Meanwhile, the film is again making headlines for ensuring equal pay for all artists involved. During a panel discussion at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), filmmaker Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha had ensured fair wages for every member of Bangaram.

“Samantha is producing our first film, and she told me there is pay parity she made it a point that male and female actors are paid the same. I was so proud of her,” Nandini shared. This stand makes her the first Indian star to implement pay parity in a South Indian film.

The initiative received appreciation from notable figures. Kannada actress Ramya and cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, who was present at the meeting, praised her decision. Pay disparity has been a long-standing issue in the Indian film industry. While actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Trisha have gained recognition and higher pay, the gap between male and female actors remains significant.

Bollywood stars such as Madhuri Dixit and producer Guneet Monga have also discussed this inequality, and many have urged for change. At the same meeting, director Nandini Reddy discussed the struggles faced by women in the film industry. She pointed out that female directors must work twice as hard as their male counterparts to gain recognition and secure funding.

She noted that male directors continue to receive projects despite failures. However, women directors are judged based on every film’s box office success. Amidst these circumstances, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to introduce equal pay is a bold move in an industry where such practices are rare. Her production house aims to support creative people and bring unique stories to the forefront.

