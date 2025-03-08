Heroines always get paid less when compared to the heroes. This has been an ongoing debate for ages, but now things seem to be changing slowly and women are getting paid well compared to before. With massive paychecks, these actresses are proving their star power at the box office!

Here is a list of South Indian actresses who earn big in cinemas.

Trisha Krishnan

With a career of over two decades, Trisha commands a remuneration of Rs. 4 to Rs.10 crores per film. She was recently seen in the movie Vidaamuyarchi alongside Ajith Kumar. An inside source from Vishwambhara confirms that she is getting paid Rs 4 crore for her comeback to Telugu cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Nayanthara

Lady superstar of Kollywood Nayanthara earns between Rs 8 to 10 crores per film. She was last seen in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A prominent name in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, Samantha charges between Rs 3 to 8 crores per project. She was last seen in the Hindi web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. As per OneIndia, she received a paycheck of Rs 5 crore for Pushpa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Rashmika Mandanna

The National crush from South Rashmika Mandanna approximately charges Rs 4 to Rs 6 crores per film. She was last seen in the film Chhaava.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Anushka Shetty

The most famous and experienced of all Anushka Shetty earns about Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore per film. She will be seen in the upcoming film Ghaati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Pooja Hegde

Pooja has been featured across South Indian films and charges Rs 4 to 5 crores per film. She was last seen in the Hindi film Deeva. She will next be seen in Retro as the leading lady and as also in an item song in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur became a South sensation after featuring in the film Sita Ramam and has a net worth of Rs 33 crores and charges Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore per film. She will be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit. She has charged Rs 3 crore for Dacoit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry. She charges between Rs 4-5 crore per film. She last featured in the film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal reportedly charges between ₹2.5 and ₹4 crore for a film role. She will be seen in the upcoming film Kannappa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi, known for her natural performances and exceptional dance skills, reportedly charges Rs 5 crores. She will be featured as Goddess Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. As per a source, the actress was paid the same for Thandel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh charges between Rs 3-4 crore for a film. This makes her one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses right now. She will be featured in the upcoming Netflix series Akka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Samantha To Rashmika Mandanna: A Look At Highly Educated Actresses Who Conquered Tollywood & Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News