Vidaamuyarchi star Regina Cassandra has been making headlines with her performance in the movie. Keeping her fans intrigued, the actress recently announced her onboarding to the big-budget entertainer Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C starring Nayanthara.

A grand muhurat event took place in Chennai on March 6th, 2025, unveiling the entire cast and crew of the film. Regina, who will play a pivotal role in the movie, shared her excitement about being part of this grand spectacle by sharing a post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Lights, camera aaaaaand – MOOKUTHI AMMAN 2! Witnessed a true pinch me moment today as I was on stage amidst the most talented company, kickstarting our new journey.”

“Quite rare these moments have been for me, especially on stage where I look around & I see that I’m surrounded by fierce feminine energy and stalwarts of the industry. Blessed and yet again immensely grateful for your love! See you on the big screen,” she added.

Apart from Mookuthi Amman 2, Regina Cassandra will be seen opposite Sunny Deol in Jaat. In addition to Nayanthara and Regina, Mookuthi Amman 2 also stars Khushbu Sundar, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Abhinaya, Ajay Ghosh and others.

