Back in 2020, Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara and directed by N.J. Saravanan and RJ Balaji, was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The Tamil fantasy comedy turned out to be a hit, and now a sequel is in the works.

Interestingly, this time, the film won’t be directed by the duo but by Sundar C, who has been on a roll with hits like Aranmanai 4 and Madha Gaja Raja. He is all set to take the reins of this sequel. One of the things that is confirmed to remain unchanged is Nayanthara’s presence in the lead role.

According to 123 Telugu, this project is set to be made on a budget of INR 100 crores. The high budget can be attributed to the extensive visual effects and CGI work required for the film, as well as the remunerations for both the director and the leading lady. However, exact figures for the pay and how the budget is divided among the key players are still not available at this point.

Unlike the prequel, the sequel will be getting a theatrical release. Not much information about Mookuthi Amman 2 is available yet, but we do know the production houses involved in the project. It’s a collaborative effort between five banners: Vels Film International, Rowdy Pictures, Avni Cinemax, IVY Entertainment, and B4U Motion Pictures.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Karunakaran Shares How Sai Pallavi & Team Helped Him Overcome Language Barrier for Thandel Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News