Alencier Ley Lopez is set to appear in the upcoming film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal alongside Joju George and Suraj Venjaramoodu, portraying three brothers. At a recent press event promoting the film, Alencier, known for his candid and outspoken nature, openly shared his thoughts without hesitation. He spoke about his experience working with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan.

He revealed that he accepted the role solely to witness Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan perform. Alencier stated that he did not receive any monetary remuneration for his appearance in the film. Instead, he was given a five-star hotel stay and a flight ticket to Mumbai as compensation. His role was limited to a single shot, where he portrayed a judge, and both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were present in that one scene.

Alencier Ley Lopez also reminisced about a scene from a Rajinikanth movie he had watched during his pre-degree days. In the film, Rajinikanth stopped a flying helicopter using only his teeth, which left a lasting impression on him. This fueled Alencier’s curiosity to understand Rajinikanth’s acting process. Reflecting on his one day of shooting, Alencier described Rajinikanth’s performance, saying, ‘He (Rajinikanth) does his stylized form of acting, where he performs with his body language and walks out of the courtroom, and then Amitabh Bachchan’s character would roar like a lion. The judge sits there shocked after this.’

Alencier, poking fun at the two legendary icons of Indian cinema, remarked that he couldn’t compete with them. In his words, ‘Neither do I know the kind of stylised acting nor do I have a booming voice. All I can do is act in films of Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal, and Rajeev Ravi. That’s when I got to know that these two cannot act.”

Alencier Ley Lopez also acknowledged that he is unlikely to get another opportunity to act in a Tamil film due to his comments. The actor explained that he was simply being honest, saying he took the role only to witness their performances firsthand and has no intention of becoming active in the Tamil film industry.

