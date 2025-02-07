Thandel is an upcoming film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. It has hit the screens today. Chandoo Mondeti directed the film, and Bunny Vas produced it. Allu Aravind presented the film under the Geetha Arts banner.

The film’s budget is Rs. 90 crores, the highest budget for a Naga Chaitanya film. After the theatrical release, the film received a positive response from the audience. The audience appreciated the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi also received praise for their performances.

Thandel’s digital rights were sold to Netflix, and the makers received nearly Rs. 40 crore for these rights. This made Thandel one of the most profitable films. As per OTT play reports, the agreement with Netflix was made for five weeks. The movie may start streaming in the second or third week of March. However, it is also stated that Netflix is in discussions with the makers for an early OTT release. If the movie does not perform well in theaters, it might stream sooner. The final decision will be clear after the two days of the film’s release.

Thandel is about Raju and his team of fishermen. During a fishing trip, they accidentally cross into Pakistani waters. The movie also focuses on Raju and Bujji Thalli’s love story. The main theme is their courage and strength until their reunion. The film has a strong romantic narration, impressive music, and beautiful visuals.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Raju. Sai Pallavi plays Satya, also known as Bujji Thalli. The film also features Kalpalatha, Karunakaran, Prakash Belawadi, Mahesh Achanta and Parvateesam.

Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind produced the film under the Geetha Arts banner. Naveen Nooli edited the film. Shamdat Sainudeen was the cinematographer. Karthik Theeda co-wrote the story with director Chandoo Mondeti. Devi Sri Prasad composed the background score and music.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Review On X: Ajith Kumar’s Is “Indian Cinema At Its Best, Better Than RRR, Pushpa, Valimai” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News