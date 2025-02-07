Last year, Nani came to the silver screen with the crime-action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film was originally released in India on August 29, 2024. Now, the film is set to release in Japan. According to 123 Telugu, the movie will hit Japanese theatres on February 14, 2025. An official announcement regarding the Japanese release has been made, and bookings are now open.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed and written by Vivek Athreya and features an impressive cast. Nani stars as Surya, with Priyanka Arulmohan as Charulatha, S.J. Suryah as Daya, Murli Sharma as Koormanand, Ajay as Govardhan, Aditi Balan as Bhadra, Sai Kumar as Sankaram, Jhansi as Vasudha, Harshavardhan as SI Sudhakar, Ajay Ghosh as Narayana Prabha, and Subhalekha Sudhakar as HC Kamalakar N.

The film’s cinematography is by Murali G, editing by Karthika Srinivas, music composed by Jakes Bejoy, and art direction by G.M. Sekhar. D.V.V. Danayya and Dasari Kalyan produced it under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

The film was made on a budget of INR 80 crores and earned INR 74.51 crores gross from the domestic market and INR 26 crores gross internationally, bringing the total to INR 100.51 crores gross. However, with its high production cost of INR 80 crores, the film couldn’t be classified as a true commercial success.

As a child, the protagonist in this film struggled with anger management issues. Before her death, his mother made him promise to channel his anger only one day a week—on Saturdays. Years later, when a police officer brutally terrorizes a community, the protagonist, now a vigilante, seeks revenge on all of them, but only on that specific day each week.

