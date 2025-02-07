Thandel is set to hit theatres on 7 February 2025, with Naga Chaitanya leading the charge as the protagonist and Sai Pallavi as his romantic partner. The film’s promotional activities have been in full swing, with both the cast and crew actively participating. Even producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts has been conducting interviews to boost excitement about the release.

In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Allu Aravind shared some interesting insights. He explained why the team cast Sai Pallavi as the female lead instead of a Bollywood actress. His reasoning highlighted the thought process behind this significant casting choice.

Allu Aravind revealed that his decision to cast Sai Pallavi as the female lead was driven purely by commercial considerations. He explained that the character required someone who could bring authenticity and depth, which he felt would be lost with a Bollywood actress. He said, “It is a commercial decision. I can’t bring somebody from Bombay, a beautiful white-skin girl from Bombay, for this character. This is a very rooted character, and the genuineness has to be projected.”

He added that Sai Pallavi was the perfect fit for the role, as her ability to portray characters with authenticity and sincerity aligned perfectly with the grounded nature of this particular role. According to him, her performance would bring out the essence of the character in a way few others could.

