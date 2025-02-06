Zombie Reddy was a blockbuster film released four years ago. It stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, who scored a blockbuster with his past film HanuMan. Zombie Reddy gained popularity for its unique zombie concept in Telugu cinema. Almost four years later, the sequel Zombie Reddy 2 is in the works. But there is a major change: Prasanth Varma, who directed the first part, will not direct the sequel.

According to ABP Desam, Prasanth Varma, who debuted with Zombie Reddy and later directed the successful film HanuMan, has decided to step back from directing Zombie Reddy 2. Instead, he will contribute to the script. Suparn Verma, who previously directed the web series Rana Naidu, will handle the direction of the sequel. This will mark Verma’s directorial debut in Tollywood.

Initially, Bollywood studios planned to produce the film, but later, Sithara Entertainments, led by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, took over the project. The film’s VFX work has already started, and the team is working to complete the project quickly. There were earlier tensions between Naga Vamsi and the Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja duo due to a box office clash between Guntur Karam and HanuMan films.

But with this collaboration, those issues seem to have settled. Meanwhile, Teja Sajja is also working on another pan-India film titled Mirai. The official announcement of Zombie Reddy 2 and its cast details are awaited. Fans are excited to see how this sequel will move forward with the first film’s story.

