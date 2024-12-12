Mirai is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak. It also features veteran actors like Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, and filmmaker-actor Venkatesh Maha. Recently, actress Shriya Saran joined the cast.

As per exclusive reports by Idlebrain, Shriya‘s role in the film is important to the story. Her character has a significant storyline, which is a key factor in her decision to join the project. She has already completed nearly a week of shooting in Hyderabad and will return soon for more filming.

Currently, the team is shooting the talkie portions at night in locations around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City. This phase of production is expected to last until December 21 or 23.

Teja Sajja plays Super Yodha, while Manchu Manoj portrays a fierce warrior. His character is determined to obtain sacred scriptures to gain godlike powers. The movie promises an intense battle between good and evil.

In addition to Mirai, Shriya Saran is also working on another film, Suriya44, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. More details about both films will be revealed soon. The artist who once ruled Tollywood as a star actress has been quite away from Telugu films for some time. The actress was last seen in Showtime, an Indian Hindi-language drama television series directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show premiered on 8 March 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

