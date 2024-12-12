What a year this has been for Fahadh Faasil! Apart from showing his versatility as an actor, he also had a solid run at the box office. He had four theatrical releases in 2024, and if we talk about the success ratio, it’s been a mixed bag with two successful films and two losing affairs. However, the other two films turned out to be massive successes, with Pushpa 2 heading for an all-time blockbuster status. But can you guess how much salary in total Fahadh made from these films? Let’s find out!

Fahadh has been in the industry for over two decades and has finally started getting his due credit. The journey wasn’t easy, but the actor maintained his class while choosing scripts and has opted for variation so far. If we talk about just 2024, he was seen in four different roles and gave his best in every character. Gladly, he was paid a deserving amount for each role.

The year started with Aavesham, which had Fahadh Faasil in a solo lead. It turned out to be a huge success and helped the actor gain more popularity. He reportedly earned 2 crores for this film, which was half the amount he used to charge for films before Aavesham. However, since it was his home production, he is assumed to be enjoying a big share of profit.

Up next, Fahadh Faasil was seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan in an important role. For the film, he reportedly charged 5 crores as his salary. He was also a part of the Malayalam psychological thriller Bougainvillea, and for this, he reportedly got 5 crores.

For Pushpa 2, it was learned that Fahadh was paid on a per-day basis. Later, it was learned that he had earned a whopping 8 crores for playing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

If we combine the salaries of the aforementioned films, Fahadh Faasil reportedly earned a huge 20 crores through his 2024 releases. Pushpa 2 alone makes up for 40% of the total amount.

