This weekend, our picks for your theatrical enjoyment are diverse. We’ve got three movies lined up: two from Hollywood—one is an animated film, and the other is a psychological horror. A Tamil black comedy also promises to tickle your funny bone while delivering its fair share of chaos.

On the OTT front, Netflix continues to reign supreme with the most entries, while Prime Video chimes in with two biggies featuring some star power from their respective industries. Curious about what else is worth your time? Scroll down for the complete list from various platforms.

Netflix

No Good Deed season 1 (English)

Created by Liz Feldman, this dark comedy series stars Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson, Linda Cardellini, and others. It follows the chaotic lives of several families, each determined to claim ownership of the same dream home, sparking a whirlwind of schemes and secrets.

Carry-On (English)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this action thriller stars Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman, and more. The story follows a Transportation Security Administration officer who is blackmailed into facilitating contraband smuggling.

Mismatched Season 3 (Hindi)

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, this coming-of-age romantic drama, adapted from the novel When Dimple Met Rishi, follows the journey of a young couple. Season 3 delves deeper into their relationship as they face new challenges.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was (English)

The story revolves around Jamie Foxx’s experience of a medical emergency during the filming of Back in Action and sheds light on what happened during the medical emergency.

Prime Video

Kanguva (Tamil)

Directed by Siva, this epic fantasy action film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani. The story spans two periods and centers on a promise made by a tribal warrior in the past, which must be fulfilled by the modern-day reincarnations of those connected to it.

Red One (English)

Directed by Jake Kasdan, this Christmas fantasy action-adventure comedy stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The plot follows Santa Claus’s kidnapping, prompting his security detail to join forces with a hacker to rescue him.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Hindi)

Directed by Anand Tiwari, this romantic drama stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary. The story follows two main characters from vastly different worlds brought together by their shared passion for music. Season 2 continues their journey, exploring their evolving relationship and challenges.

Jio cinema

Bookie Season 2 Episode 1

Created by Nick Bakay and Chuck Lorre, this comedy series stars Omar J. Dorsey, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jorge Garcia, and others. The story follows the lives of two bookies, with Season 2 picking up right where Season 1 left off.

Zee5

Despatch (Hindi)

This investigative crime thriller, directed by Kanu Behl, stars Manoj Bajpayee and follows an investigative journalist amid a career crisis. As he navigates personal struggles, he embarks on uncovering a significant story everyone else seems to be overlooking.

Lions gate play

Show Trial Season 2 (English)

Created by Ben Richards, Murder Crime Thriller stars Adeel Akhtar, Nathalie Armin, and Michael Socha. The second season introduces a new storyline involving a hit-and-run incident where a policeman kills a climate activist.

Sonyliv

Bougainvillea (Malayalam)

Directed by Amal Neerad, this psychological crime thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil. Based on the novel Ruthinte Lokam, the story delves into themes of love, trust, and emotional connections between spouses. It follows a happily married couple with two children, where the wife suffers from memory loss after a tragic accident. As the story unfolds, she becomes a prime suspect in the investigation of several young girls’ disappearances across Kerala. The mystery deepens as the connection between her and the missing girls is slowly revealed.

On The Silver Screen

Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum (Tamil)

Directed by SJ Arjun, this black comedy stars Shiva, Harisha Jestin, Ramesh Thilak, and Yog Japee. The story follows a gang of kidnappers who abduct a high-ranking government official only to find themselves facing more heat than they ever expected.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (English)

This narrative occurs 183 years before the events depicted in the early 2000s Lord of the Rings films. It centers on Helm Hammerhand, the iconic King of Rohan, as he defends his kingdom against the relentless assault of the Dunlending forces.

Heretic (English)

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this psychological horror stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. The story follows two missionaries who become trapped in a man’s home as he subjects them to a harrowing test of their faith.

