Thalapathy Vijay once again flexed his superstardom and stronghold over the Tamil audience with The Greatest Of All Time. The film was majorly supported by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, yet it registered a smashing opening of 45 crores at the Indian box office. Even yesterday, it showed a good hold, raking in 71 crores in two days. Amid such a smooth theatrical run, there’s exciting information about the film’s OTT release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action entertainer marks Vijay’s 68th film (Thalapathy 68) and is said to be the star’s second-last film before he enters full-time politics. As this is Vijay’s second-last appearance on the big screen, fans are flocking to theatres in large numbers, helping the film register a strong total on the board. Amid this, there are reports about the film’s OTT deal, which gives an idea about its possible arrival on the small screen.

The Greatest Of All Time, like most Kollywood releases, will have a 4-week OTT window. This means that the film will arrive digitally after 4 weeks of its theatrical release. So, in that sense, the magnum opus will be available for streaming from October 3 onwards, as on October 2, it will complete a theatrical run of 28 days (4 weeks).

For those who don’t know, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of The Greatest Of All Time for a hefty sum. So, according to the 4-week window deal, the film will premiere on October 3 and be available exclusively on Netflix.

Meanwhile, The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5 and is running in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, it also stars Prabhudeva, Mohan, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It also features Trisha Krishnan and Sivakarthikeyan in cameo appearances.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Mr Bachchan OTT Release Update: Here’s When & Where To Watch The Ravi Teja Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News