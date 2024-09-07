After the success of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, the makers of the film are coming up with a spin-off series, titled The Penguin. The show focuses on the titular character who rises to become a criminal kingpin in Gotham City’s underworld.

Colin Farrell, who played Oswald “Oz” Cobb aka Penguin in The Batman, is set to reprise his role in the series. If you are excited about the crime drama, here is when and how you can watch all the episodes of The Penguin.

When will New Episodes of The Penguin Come Out?

The Penguin is all set to premiere on HBO on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at 9 pm ET. The limited series will have eight episodes in total. However, after the premiere episode, the show will shift to the Sunday night slot from September 29th. The episodes will then be aired weekly on Sundays until the finale on November 10th. The show will also be available for streaming on Max. Check out the complete release schedule of The Penguin below:

Episode 1: After Hours: September 19th

Episode 2: September 29th

Episode 3: October 6th

Episode 4: October 13th

Episode 5: October 20th

Episode 6: October 27th

Episode 7: November 3rd

Episode 8: November 10th

What is The Penguin About?

The Penguin takes place one week after the events of The Batman (2022) and follows Oswald “Oz” Cobb aka Penguin, who ascends to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. The show will explore Penguin’s rise as a street-smart strategist and hustler after the chaos caused by The Riddler’s flooding of the city. The series draws inspiration from the Batman: No Man’s Land comic and introduces several new characters along with twists and turns in Oswald’s story.

Who Stars in The Penguin?

Apart from Colin Farrell in the titular role, the show stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone and Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar. The rest of the cast includes Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Theo Rossi as Julian Rush, and Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo.

Must Read: The Deliverance On Netflix: The Scary True Story Behind The Horror Film, Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News