The Batman, this time, will feature all-new footage from The Penguin. A special screening party hosted by Warner Bros. will offer you an early look at Colin Farrell’s spin-off series, which will continue the pandemonium in a Gotham still reeling from the destruction caused by Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

Robert Pattinson’s all gloomy and melancholic Bruce Wayne in The Batman made a strong first impression. Bruce, distraught by the loss of his parents, is trying to purge Gotham City. Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), a cunning burglar navigating Gotham’s perilous streets, crosses his path. They must battle the darkness endangering their city as a team.

#TheBatman is flying back into #DolbyCinema at #AMCTheatres on Wednesday, 8/28. Don’t miss the chance to see the film back on the big screen with an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming HBO Original Limited Series #ThePenguin, coming to Max on Thursday, 9/19. pic.twitter.com/bAc6M9oTVO — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 7, 2024

The film depicts the investigative side of the Dark Knight with director Matt Reeves who’s best known for his work on the Planet of the Apes. Co-written by Peter Craig, the movie brought in an astounding $772M worldwide. Though this Batman version will not be incorporated into James Gunn’s DC universe, fans can definitely look forward to The Batman: Part II, to be released in 2026.

Also guys, don’t miss The Penguin’s eight-episode run on Max, which begins on September 19, in the interim. Prepare for Joker: Folie à Deux, which stars Lady Gaga with Joaquin Phoenix and delves deeper into the shadowy corners of Gotham in October.

When Will ‘The Batman: Part II’ Hit Screens?

The Batman: Part II will hit the screens on October 2, 2026. A much deeper exploration of the eerie and compelling narrative that Matt Reeves initiated is promised in this sequel.

But hold on, there will be a lot of excitement surrounding Batman before you even get to that sequel. On August 28, Warner Bros. will be reintroducing The Batman to the big screen. The best part is that Colin Farrell (the notorious Oswald Cobblepot in the new Max series) will bestow an all-exclusive first look at The Penguin. The show will continue where the movie left off, focussing on Cobblepot’s ascent in Gotham after Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) departure.

In addition to Rhenzy Feliz and Cristin Milioti, The Penguin, which hits Max on September 19, features several new actors. So get ready for a double feature of Gotham—the theatrical return of Batman and the Max premiere of The Penguin. The shadows over Gotham are far from over!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Do You Know Henry Cavill’s Cameo Was Planned & Confirmed Within 15 Minutes? Shawn Levy Reveals, “Can’t Think of A More Impossible…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News