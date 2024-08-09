In a recent revelation, TV host Sarah Ferguson threw shade at Ben Affleck, marking him as one of her least favorite interviewees. This critique comes a year after their awkward chat about Air on Australia’s 7.30 show.

Host Ferguson didn’t hold back, describing Affleck as “just rude” and “not interested” during their exchange. She noted that Affleck seemed to be “going through the motions” and appeared disengaged throughout the interview. The actor’s serious demeanor and lack of eye contact made the conversation particularly challenging. Only four of his answers were aired, leaving viewers with an incomplete impression of the discussion.

The interview took a puzzling turn when Affleck provided an unclear response about the evolution of Air—a film he starred in, directed, and produced. His explanation about the film’s connection to Michael Jordan’s family seemed more evasive than enlightening.

Despite the hiccups, this interview had firmly earned its spot “high up on the list” of Ferguson’s least memorable encounters, proving that even Hollywood stars can have off days.

Affleck’s media minefield: How Interview woes Color his Recent Tense Encounter

Ben Affleck’s recent critique of interviews might shed light on his tense chat with Sarah Ferguson. Last year, while promoting Air, Affleck likened interviews to “land mines” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If you say one wrong thing, your career might be over,” he explained, revealing his guarded approach to media interactions.

Affleck cited a painful 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show where he felt his vulnerability was misrepresented. He alleged that his comments were taken out of context, fueling his distrust in the media.

Adding to the drama, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly in a no-contact phase, which might be impacting their divorce proceedings. The unfolding tension highlights the complexity of Affleck’s public persona.

You can watch Ben Affleck’s film Air on Amazon Prime.

