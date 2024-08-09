No matter how surprising Howard Stern as Doctor Doom sounds, that’s exactly what was hinted at before Robert Downey Jr. took on the iconic role in Fantastic Four: First Steps. For a brief moment, it looked like Stern might be stepping into the role of the Supreme Leader of Latveria.

The story began in June 2022 when Stern seemed to have a major slip on air. During a commercial break, Stern was allegedly heard telling Robin Quivers, “They’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck.” When Quivers pressed, Stern supposedly revealed, “Well, I told you I’m gonna do Dr. Doom. But… believe me, I’m f*cking miserable about it.” He even claimed to have reached out to Downey Jr. for advice (via Looper). Talk about drama!

But don’t get too excited. This hot mic moment was actually a cleverly orchestrated prank. In September 2022, Stern confessed on his show that the entire stunt was meant to highlight how easily fake rumors can spread. “It was all a joke,” Stern said, admitting he wanted to showcase the Marvel rumor mill’s propensity for generating buzz over nothing.

While Stern never truly had a shot at the role, his playful tease added a fun layer to the casting chatter. In the unpredictable world of Hollywood, where surprises are the norm, Stern’s brief flirtation with the idea reminds us just how wild the casting game can be.

Howard Stern’s Marvel and DC Movie Close Calls: Scarecrow Rumors, Ant-Man Ambitions, and More

Howard Stern may not have suited up as Doctor Doom, but his Hollywood near-misses are anything but ordinary. In 1997, rumors swirled that Stern was eyed for The Scarecrow in Batman Triumphant, the follow-up to Batman & Robin. However, the franchise rebooted with Christian Bale, leaving Stern’s Scarecrow dreams in the dust.

Fast forward to 2015, and Stern shared his Marvel ambitions. “I was a huge Ant-Man fan,” he revealed on his show, noting a past attempt to buy the rights. Despite his enthusiasm, Stern’s Marvel involvement never materialized (via Movieweb).

Stern’s foray into franchise roles doesn’t stop there. He’s reportedly been considered for parts in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Robocop. Whether he’ll land a Marvel role or keep stirring the pot on Sirius, Stern’s Hollywood journey remains intriguing.

Must Read: The Richest Kardashians: Kardashian-Jenner Family Members Ranked Based On Their Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News