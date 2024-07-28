Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Has A Surprising Connection To Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom, after announcing his retirement from playing Iron Man in 2019.

Robert Downey Jr took the stage during the Marvel panel in Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27. He revealed his new MCU character, Fantastic Four villain Doctor doom, which will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday (May 2026) followed by Avengers: Secret Wars (May 2027). So how will Robert Downey Jr, who once famously played Iron Man for nearly a decade in the MCU, return as a supervillain Doctor Doom? Scroll down to find out.

Robert Downey Jr final appearance as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, came in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrificed himself to save the world. Five years later, at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, the Russo Brothers, who crafted our MCU films, including Avengers Endgame, confirmed they would be helming the upcoming Avengers movies and said Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom.

At the time, Anthony Russo said, “If we’re going to bring Doctor Doom to the screen — he is one of the most complex characters, most entertaining characters in all of fiction. If we’re going to do this … then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world.”

However, while the Russo Brothers have not revealed if Iron Man and Doctor Doom will be connected, they do have a surprising connection in the comic book.

Who is Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four?

Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom, introduced in Fantastic Four #5 in 1962, is the main villain in the Fantastic Four franchise. He hides behind a mask after an accident left him with scars. He also has the abilities of technopathy and can perform sorcery.

How Iron Man and Doctor Doom are connected

The 2017 Marvel comic-book storyline ‘Infamous Iron Man’ by veteran comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis revolves around Doctor Doom, who, in a quest to be more heroic, takes the mantle of Iron Man from Tony Stark following his death in ‘Civil War II.’

Social media users online think their 2017 comic book connection can serve as a basis for the upcoming Avengers film. After Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Iron Man, one fan wrote: “WAIT, HOLD UP, ARE WE GETTING INFAMOUS IRON MAN DOCTOR DOOM WITH ROBERT DOWNEY JR??”

Another added: “The way Marvel is about to try to pull off an MCU-infamous Iron Man trilogy is absolutely crazy work. Because I promise you they’re going for the Infamous Iron Man trilogy INCOMING.”

It remains to be seen if the link between Iron Man and Doctor Doom is explored in Avengers Doomsday. Meanwhile, Julian McMahon has portrayed Doom on the big screen before in the 2005 Fantastic Four film.

Must Read: All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs: From House Of The Dragon To The Sea Snake

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News