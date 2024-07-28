Marvel gave the fans what they desired—first by bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and now Robert Downey Jr. But there is a twist: He will be returning as one of the greatest Marvel villains in Avengers 5, now titled Avengers: Doomsday. An industry scooper has claimed that more than sixty characters will feature in the movie, from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki to the newly added Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the MCU in the upcoming film. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the movie was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but due to Jonathan Majors’ guilty verdict, he was fired from Marvel. There were speculations that Marvel was redirecting the project, and now we know what it is going to be. We are pretty sure no one is upset about it.

At the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H Panel, Marvel increased everyone’s excitement by announcing the Russo brothers’ return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Anthony and Joe Russo announced Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU, but this time not as one of Earth’s greatest heroes but as one of the greatest Marvel villains, Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom.

Industry insider Rejected Scooper recently shared a list of several characters who will allegedly appear in Avengers: Doomsday and will probably compete against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. The list includes around 60 names, including Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who is now reportedly the God of Stories in the MCU.

The report further claimed that Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool & the Deadpool Core, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Thor, The Eternals, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine, Owen Willson’s Mobius, Winter Soldier, and several others would feature in Robert Downey Jr starrer Avengers: Doomsday. However, this is only a speculated list, as nothing has been announced officially by Marvel.

Check out the complete list here:

Here’s A Full List Of 60 Characters That’ll Appear In Avengers Doomsday: The Multiversal Characters: -Doctor Doom

-The Deadpool Core

-Wolverine

-The Fantastic Four

-Deadpool

-Doctor Strange/Clea

-God Loki

-Sylvie

-Mobius

-Hunter B-15

-Miss Minutes

Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo brothers, starring Robert Downey Jr as the menacing Doctor Doom, is set to be released in May 2026. Check out the formal MCU hero’s smashing return announcement here:

“New mask, same task.” Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

The reveal of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/zvDBeMrrvN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2024

