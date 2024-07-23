Marvel is always lauded for its casting choices, from Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man to Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but there could not have been any other actor who could have played these parts. Similarly, Tom Hiddleston’s casting as Loki was one of the best decisions ever, but he initially auditioned for Thor’s role. But that’s all in the past! Loki is a very complex character who was initially the villain, but the audience fell in love with the character, mainly because of Tom’s performance.

Over the years and the course of several movies, he eventually turned into a friend, and thanks to his Disney+ series, his story arc progressed further, and he became a savior in the MCU. But when he started as a villain in 2011’s Thor and then in 2012’s The Avengers, it was hard for Thor to understand him and his motives. He is the God of Mischief and a complex person. In his interview, Tom once shared that his MCU character was hard to read, like what he wants or why he does what he does.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tom Hiddleston once revealed what questions he would ask Loki if he ever got the chance. The Avengers: Infinity War actor said, “You don’t know whether you can trust him you don’t know what his motivations are. You don’t know why he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s committing acts of provocation and transgression and disruption, and across the films, actually, Thor is always asking him, ‘What is it you want, Loki? Why? What do you really want?'”

The Loki star then revealed that he had countless questions for the trickster. Tom Hiddleston explained, “I’ve always asked myself, ‘I wonder what he does want, and I wonder if he even knows.” He continued, “And so, the question for me now is, behind all the masks that he wears, is there an authentic self there that he is aware of? Does he even care to know? Is he interested? If he isn’t, is there a situation that might confront him with it? And might that impel any kind of change?”

Tom noted that the questions resonated with humans, adding, “And that in itself is a kind of human question … Can we change? Are we capable of change?”

He continued, “Do we know who we are, really? Do we think we know who we are? Do we care? All that stuff about identity and self-knowledge is… When you’re playing with a character as complex and rich as Loki’s, it becomes a really interesting, dramatic question for an actor to play with. So I’ve enjoyed that enormously.”

Tom Hiddleston Loki 2 was one of the most appreciated MCU projects in recent times. It is unclear whether or not Tom will return for the part in the MCU, but his fans have kept their hopes up. The series is available on Disney+ along with other Marvel movies.

For more such throwbacks on your favorite actors, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (China): Collects Almost $1 Million In Pre-Sales, Might Beat Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News