Shawn Levy recently addressed rumors if he’ll direct future Avengers movies after directing his first superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The Canadian director is the man of the hour after Deadpool and Wolverine debuted to stellar early reviews after its worldwide premiere on July 22.

The new film Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the title characters, marks Shawn Levy’s first time directing a superhero movie after directing several studio comedies for years. Levy also directed Reynolds in the sci-fi film The Adam Project.

Last year, Shang Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who was tapped to direct the next Avengers film, dropped out of the project. Ever since, the rumour mill has been on overdrive churning out names for potential replacements. Deadline reported last month that Shawn Levy was being considered to direct the Avengers movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy addressed the rumors. When asked about the Deadline reports, Levy said, “Well, I definitely read those reports too because I also have the internet, but I’ve read a lot of reports.”

Levy continued, “What I’ll say is I’ve had my head down for a long time while making this movie. It’s been an incredibly gratifying experience, and it seems to be one that was equally gratifying for Marvel.”

While Shawn Levy did not confirm the rumors, he did not deny them either, saying, “So, without committing to any details, I won’t be surprised if Marvel and I aren’t done with each other.”

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Joe and Anthony Russo, the sibling duo behind some of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, were rumored to return to direct the next two Avengers films.

However, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has yet to confirm the speculation.

