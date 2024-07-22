When Drake Gifted $25000 To A Pregnant Fan At A Concert Who Asked Him To Be Her ‘Rich Baby Daddy’!

Drake’s generosity goes way back, and the iconic rapper has been very open about helping people. During his concert at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas, the 37-year-old helped out another one of his fans by granting their wish, continuing a trend of fulfilling requests during his It’s All a Blur Tour with J. Cole.

In a video shared on X, Drake was seen speaking with a female fan holding a poster that read, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” referencing a track from his latest album, For All the Dogs, featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

Drake sends a pregnant fan $25,000 after she held up a poster saying, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” during his show: “I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.” pic.twitter.com/bU9dqeuRc2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2024

In response, Drake told the fan, “Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s—. Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

He then offered a gift, adding, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama,” as roaring applause could be heard in the background.

The Hotline Bling singer has developed a habit of giving generous gifts to fans over the past six months. In August 2023, he brought a pink Hermes Birkin bag on stage in Los Angeles and scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient. He told the audience before he pointed to someone from the crowd, “Drake ain’t cheap!” and handed over the designer purse, which cost between $10,000 and $30,000. He added, “This girl right here.”

Following this, he gave $50,000 to an audience supported to attend the show with his girlfriend, but they had recently broken up. To capture the moment, the fans captured a video in which Drake said, “I like that sign. That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s— like that.”

Drake gives recently dumped fan $50K: “You gon’ flex on her tonight”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/k4u7DvEC8H — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 30, 2023

He continued, “But my bro right here, he said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss,’” the rapper continued, as fans’ statements referenced two of his albums: Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss.

Drake added before offering him a consolation prize, “So, she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight — to the Drake show? What the f— is wrong with her? You know what? She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight.”

