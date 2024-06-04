Before Drake was feuding with Kendrick Lamar, he was embroiled in a rap beef with rapper/actor Common. While Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef may go down in history books as the most significant rap beef of all time, his feud with Common in the early 2010s did generate a few headlines.

In 2011 and 2012, Common and Drake took jabs at each other. In a recent Drink Champs podcast, Common opened up about the origins of his feud. In the podcast, Common explained that he was pushed to drop a diss track after Drake began taking jabs at him.

He said, “I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminal. I don’t know what motivated him to send me some shots, but I think what for sure had me was if I’m just being real, like, we mess with one of the same girls.”

Common recalled releasing 2011’s “Sweet” in response to Drake’s “subliminal” jabs. This prompted Drake to respond by dropping a diss track, “Stay Schemin,” featuring French Montana in 2012. According to Billboard, the track seemingly eviscerated Common peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Common reveals the reason behind Drake’s beef

Common revealed the feud stemmed from Drake dating his ex-girlfriend, Serena Williams. Common and tennis legend Serena Williams dated between 2007 and 2010. In 2011, Drake and Serena Willaims sparked romance rumors after the rapper was noticed in the spectator area during the tennis legend’s matches.

During a recent podcast interview, Common revealed Drake threw shots at him over his past with Serena Williams. Common noted, “You know, wars happen over women. That’s just what it is. But I ain’t going to get at you if you are with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs, you know, and I’m like, ‘Come on man, OK.'”

Common says Drake’s father helped end the feud.

Common revealed that since then, they’ve put their differences behind them and moved on from the drama. Common recalled meeting the rapper at the 2013 Grammy Awards and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, insisting they “squash the beef,” which helped them get over their issues.

