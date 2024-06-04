From Umbrella Lip Sync Battle To Buying Chickens, Here’s Top 5 Tom Holland Funniest Moments

Hollywood’s beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has charmed his audience globally with his exceptional on-screen talent and beyond. His role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made him a global sensation, and his constant deliveries of laughter and joy on his social media have created a plethora of funniest moments.

Look at Thomas Stanley Holland‘s top five funniest moments: Umbrella lip sync battle performance to buying chickens.

Umbrella On Lip Sync Battle

With over 140 million views on YouTube, Tom Holland gained immense love for his epic Lip-Sync Battle performance. He donned fishnets and sang Rihanna’s Umbrella, giving a show-stopping performance. His dance featured pyrotechnics, elaborate choreography, stage precipitation, and even a front flip. Holland’s confidence in his abilities as a performer and masculinity were immaculate. Here it is for those who haven’t already seen Holland’s interpretation of Umbrella.

Bought Chicken Because There Were No Eggs

During the peak time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the young Spider-Man chose to put a smile on everyone’s face by being hilarious. While shopping at the grocery store, the local market ran out of eggs, and Tom and his brothers decided to bring home some chickens, hoping that they’d never run out of eggs again.

a thread of tom holland, his mates and the chickens pic.twitter.com/3tBLDQXqUq — em (@thollandaya) March 22, 2020



When Tom Holland Tried To Shoo A Pigeon

Tom Holland spent his quarantine in many unexpected ways, but most of them turned out to be the most iconic moments to be remembered. The 28-year-old actor once had to shoo away a pigeon that flew into his living room and had no interest in flying out. Here’s a look at the cute little moment.

NOOOOO IT FLEW INTO THE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/PPjyxfUWVr — jules (@webshootrs) May 25, 2020

Tom Holland Tagged Zendaya On His D*Ck In An Instagram Post

Tom Holland couldn’t have had the most embarrassing yet gushing moment in his entire life. Although accidentally, Holland once tagged his long-time girlfriend Zendaya on his crotch in an Instagram post. While Zendaya defended him by calling the photo-sharing app stupid, this blunder added a lot of goofiness to Holland’s self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)



Tom Holland Made A Fool Of Himself In Front Of Madonna

Tom Holland is as awkward as Peter Parker is on screen. While trying to impress the legendary Madonna, Holland’s efforts went wrong. During an Oscar party, Holland tried to waltz over to Madonna unsuccessfully. He shared his experience, adding, “I’m just doing a little two-step to try to warm myself up. She’s so unimpressed that I just bailed and left! I leave Madonna on the dancefloor!” Well, that hurts! But that’s not where the story ends. After the hilarious moment, Holland shared this horrible incident with his family, to which his brother reacted, “Who’s Madonna?” who does that?

Tom Holland’s 12-Hour Dry January

Tom Holland has been sober since January 2022, when his instant thought after waking up to a new year was giving up drinking. He opened up about challenging himself to a dry January during his conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast. He said, “All I could think about was having a drink … I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.? It just really scared me.” A round of applause for Holland for committing himself to better his life without booze.

I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours 😂 https://t.co/U8CZt0i8Jy — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 4, 2021



Must Read: Kanye West Allegedly Texted, “Is My D**k Racist?” To Former Employee Who Slaps $4 Million Lawsuit Alleging S*xual Harassment & Wrongful Termination – Read Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News