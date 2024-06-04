Kanye West never fails to be in the center of the limelight and for the wrong reasons. A former Yeezy employee named Lauren Pisciotta has sued Kanye, accusing him of sexual harassment. As per the lawsuit documents, Ye sent her disturbing text messages to Lauren, and he has also been accused of stalking her. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ye is often embroiled in controversies due to his antisemitic views and erratic public behavior. He and his wife Bianca Censori even got banned in Venice for their NSFW activity on a public boat. He is accused of controlling his wife and making her wear exposing attire. Sources have reported Bianca’s family’s concern more than once to media outlets. PR experts once explained that his shenanigans are because he wants to stay relevant and in the news.

According to Y! Entertainment, The Blast obtained documents where Kanye West has been accused of sexual harassment and wrongful termination by his former Yeezy assistant Lauren Pisciotta. As per reports, Lauren has worked in the music industry for about 15 years and has been in positions in Artist Management and Representation A&R, Marketing Consultant, and Project Management. The lawsuit reveals Lauren collaborated with Ye on the Yeezy Season I women’s fashion line and placed three songs on ‘Donda,’ his 10th studio album, released in 2021. In that same year, Lauren was requested to serve as Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant in connection with the business affairs of all defendants and personal affairs. They agreed on a salary of $1,000,000 per year for Lauren.

However, as per the documents, Lauren Pisciotta was required to be available 24/7 and accepted the offer.

All about the lawsuit-

As per the documents, Lauren had a solid social media presence, including her Instagram and an OnlyFans account. Ye was aware of that and did not have any problem with it. Lauren’s social media generated around $1,000,000 annually. The lawsuit claimed that Kanye West boasted to his friends that Pisciotta was an OnlyFans Superstar.

It stated, “[Her] social media presence included but was not limited to Instagram and OnlyFans and content of, among other things, professional bikini and lingerie photographs as a result of professional and tasteful photoshoots.”

In 2022, Kanye West asked Lauren Pisciotta to delete her OnlyFans account, and as per the lawsuit, Ye claimed to pay her $1,000,000 annually if she agreed. Lauren gave up her OnlyFans account, but Ye allegedly never paid her. The lawsuit also claimed, “[Kanye West] engaged in a systematic, severe and persuasive and offensive campaign of unlawful harassment based on [Ms. Pisciotta’s] s*x, including sexual harassment, is in violation of various provisions of FEHA.”

Apart from that, she also claimed that Ye masturb*ted in front of her and shared explicit s*xual details, pictures, texts and videos of s*x acts, “including without limitation acts that [Ye] was engaged in and other pictures and videos of Instagram models, current and former YEEZY, LLC employees and various men and women.” In 2022, Lauren Pisciotta was terminated and offered $3,000,000, but she claimed they never paid her. The document read, “Defendants then reneged on their commitment to pay the severance to Plaintiff.” She is suing Ye for at least $4,000,000 on account of breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment.

Kanye West’s offensive texts

In her lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta also claimed that Kanye West sent her disturbing texts and as transcibed by TMZ one of the texts read, “See my problem is I be wanting to f-ck but then after I f-ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f-cked while I’m f-cking them. Then I want her to cheat on me …”

Another said, “Is my d-ck racist? It is. This f-cking racist d-ck of mine. I going to beat this f-cking racist d-ck for being f-cking racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black as–es and beat the sh-t out of my racist -ck … Beating the h-t out of his big black c-ck.”

She also accused the Donda rapper of stalking her as she claimed that West had moved into the building where she lived. Lauren’s lawsuit explained that she did not welcome or encourage Kanye’s offensive acts. Lauren always remained focused on performing her job and remained professional.

