Kanye West’s troubles seem to be neverending! West had been recently accused of punching a man earlier this week. Now, an ex-employee of the rapper has lodged a lawsuit against him, accusing him of discrimination against black employees. The former employee’s name is Benjamin Deshon Provo. Keep scrolling for more.

Kanye is a well-known personality and always stays in the news mainly because of her wife Bianca Censori‘s revealing clothing. PR experts claimed Kanye allegedly makes his wife dress that way to remain relevant and in the news. He is taking a page from Kim Kardashian’s book on how to stay relevant, which seems to work. The Donda rapper is an eccentric figure whose anti-semitic views often land him in controversies.

As per Page Six’s report, Benjamin Deshon Provo was a security guard at the rapper’s private school, Donda Academy. Benjamin has accused Kanye West of discrimination against Black men and women. The former guard filed the lawsuit on Friday, April 26, in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The alleged victim claimed to have suffered ‘severe emotional distress’ due to Kanye’s harsh behavior.

The lawsuit read, “Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts.” It also stated West’s rude treatment of his employees.

The lawsuit continued, “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.” Provo also claimed that he was threatened with being fired from his job if he did not cut his hair despite explaining to West that the locs were part of his Muslim faith. His lawsuit explained, “Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability.”

Provo also accused Kanye West of banning books from esteemed Black leaders, including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

A few weeks ago, another ex-employee of Kanye West’s Donda Academy accused him of bullying his Black employees and discussing NSFW topics like p*rn addiction and mast*rbation.

