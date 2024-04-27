Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven Postponed, Karate Kid Crossover Shelved? Sony's Latest Line Up Raises Questions

Another day, another delay, fans might have to wait a little longer to see Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven The Hunter. Sony announced that they are pushing the release date from August to December, where Kraven would take over the release of the new Karate Kid crossover. Does this mean that the Karate Kid is shelved? Here’s what Sony’s release window looks like!

The antagonist-focused Kraven the Hunter was shifted by Sony on Friday night from August 30, 2024, to December 13, 2024, a prime winter date. Kraven enters a date that was previously held by another Sony picture. The Karate Kid is a crossover event movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. The new date for Karate Kid is May 30, 2025.

The decision was made in response to last year’s actor strike, which delayed the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, a Netflix spinoff starring Machio as Daniel Larusso from the original Karate Kid movie. Sony persuaded the new Karate Kid to air after Cobra Kai’s last season, reasoning that the summertime slot would be more suitable for the target all-ages demographic.

When Will Kraven: The Hunter Release?

With an open holiday season 2024 date available, Sony chose to relocate Kraven to Karate Kid’s old location. Since the actors’ strike prevented the studio from releasing Kraven without allowing the actors to promote the movie, the original release date of October 2023 has been postponed numerous times.

Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller, Murat Seven, Russell Crowe, and Ariana DeBose co-star in J.C. Chandor’s film Kraven, which also stars Taylor-Johnson. Screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, and story by Richard Wenk, the movie is based on Marvel’s antagonist Spider-Man.

Sony’s Other Release Line Up

With Warner Bros. and New Line’s animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim also opening that day, its new December 13 date already faces some competition.

In contrast, the story of Karate Kid revolves around Ben Wang, a Chinese adolescent who relocates to the East Coast and receives mentoring from one or more tough but astute mentors. Both Machio’s persona and Jackie Chan’s mentor role from a 2010 film starring Jaden Smith are connected by it. The new film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and the cast includes Wyatt

Oleff, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, and Aramis Knight. Robert Lieber wrote the screenplay.

So, Kraven might finally be released later on December 13, 2024, if there are no other hiccups.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

