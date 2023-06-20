Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter trailer is finally here, and it’s filled with some high-octane action as yet another Spider-Man villain makes his official entry in Marvel and Sony’s shared universe. Before the trailer, the production house shared a poster of Aaron’s character in his iconic attire and stayed true to the comic panel. The trailer has met with a mixed response from the audience and fans. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, the film revolves around Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian entity, a renowned big game hunter in the Marvel comics whose life’s ultimate mission is to capture Spider-Man. Aaron is already known for playing the role of Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver in MCU, who appeared in the Avengers: Age of Ultron and was killed off in that film only.

The trailer of Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become a topic of discussion on Twitter since it came out a few hours ago as it also sees Russell Crowe’s comeback into the Marvel and Sony’s shared universe as Kraven’s father, who was seen in the role of Zeus last year in Thor: Love And Thunder. The trailer is bloody and brutal with jam-packed action and almost reveals the entire plot of the film, including a glimpse of Rhino that was previously portrayed by Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and now it will be done by Alessandro Nivola, who seems quite menacing here.

Coming to the audience’s reaction, it won’t be wrong to say that the fans were not very impressed by the trailer of Kraven the Hunter, especially after the debacle Morbius was.

One of the users wrote, “Looks so bad it’s good.”

Another tweeted, “This looks like an SNL parody trailer. LoL. Wow. I didn’t think they could do worse than Morbius. This looks like a**.”

A third user wrote, “It will suck! why do they try to make the villain a hero?”

Another bringing in the Morbius reference wrote, “Did they not learn from Morbius?”

A fifth Twitteratti wrote, “Live-action Spiderverse is garbage”

Followed by one asking, “Where is the Sony universe headed with these villains and how will they interlink with spiderman?”

However, there were many who liked the trailer and are excited about the Aaron Taylor-Johnson film.

Check out the trailer below:

Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter – watch the red band trailer now. The hunt is on exclusively in movie theaters October. pic.twitter.com/sHPCEzSd04 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) June 19, 2023

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to release in the theatres on the 6th of October this year.

