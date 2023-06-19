Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie hopes his new movie eclipses the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. recently suggested that he could come back and direct another ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie.

The director reunites with the Cruise on the upcoming film and is aiming to surpass the long-awaited action sequel that both worked on last year rather than compete with action franchises such as ‘James Bond’ and ‘John Wick’.

Christopher talked to Total Film magazine about the Tom Cruise film and said: “We don’t see ourselves in competition with Bond or ‘John Wick’. We love those movies, and we admire those filmmakers, and we want to see those guys win. All we’re really doing is competing with ourselves.

“And coming away from ‘Top Gun‘, we looked at the movie, and said, ‘We’re going to bury those guys. We’re going to crush ‘Top Gun’.’

“That’s how we look at it. Our only rivals are ourselves. You’ll see things in ‘Part Two’ that benefit entirely from everything we learned from ‘Maverick’.” The filmmaker is working on ‘Mission: Impossible‘ part two and didn’t rule out getting behind the camera again in the Tom Cruise’s franchise.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “Look, we’re still shooting eight and there’s any number of ways that that story could play out.

“When you’re watching ‘Mission: Impossible’, and watching the team go through these adventures, you’re having some sense of what it’s like to make a such movie. There’s always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you’re going, until you get there.”

Mission: Impossible is an American action spy film series led by Tom Cruise which is based on a TV series by Bruce Geller.

