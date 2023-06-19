When Michael B Jordan Revealed Tom Cruise Inspired Him To Do His Own Stunts In 'Without Remorse' Saying "He's Got To Save Some For The Rest Of Us..."

Michael B Jordan has been in the industry for a while now and has explored a lot with his projects. From movies to shows, the actor has done it all. However, when it came to doing stunts, he looked up to Tom Cruise and decided to do them himself. Scroll down to read how the actor sought inspiration from the Mission Impossible star.

Michael began his career early in his life and landed his first gig in 1999. He further bagged a significant role in the 2001 film Hardball, but got his breakthrough with the 2006 HBO drama The Wire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, Michael B Jordan starred in Stefano Sollima’s action drama Without Remorse. The actor portrayed Tom Clancy in the Amazon Prime Video series, which is a popular character in the Jack Ryan universe. Throughout the show, the Black Panther star did most of his stunts by himself and credited both the director and Hollywood star Tom Cruise for it.

Once, during a conversation with Collider, Michael B Jordan revealed how Sollima asked him to do his stunts on his own. To do the same, the actor looked up to the Top Gun star and complimented Cruise for his dedication. The actor said, “I mean, he is the guy. In the sense of the type of hard work and dedication that he puts into his craft and his stunts, was definitely motivated me and inspired me to want to do them myself as well.”

The Creed star continued to talk about Tom Cruise’s tremendous work and said, “So I’m all for building stunts and things that I can actually get in there and physically do myself, and also training for them specifically. I mean, he’s got to save some for the rest of us. I mean, because in his career, he’s checked off so many intense boxes and being able to come up with new and creative ways to push the envelope. And that’s why he’s the legend that he is.”

Well, no wonder why Michael B Jordan was inspired by Tom Cruise seeing his charisma today.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Hits Back At Trolls Who Question Her Less Screen Time In Gal Gadot Starrer Heart Of Stone Trailer: “At The End Of The Day…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News