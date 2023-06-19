Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous names in the West, with a massive fan following. She’s also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world who never misses an opportunity to grab the attention of her fans with her fashionable looks. JLaw is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘No Hard Feelings’ and donned a super chic and hottest blazer dress of the season that she paired with a mesh top giving a sneak peek of her cleav*ge. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

JLaw enjoys a huge fan following among fans worldwide, and although the actress doesn’t have an official social media handle, she has fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram that keep track of her daily activities.

Now talking about her latest fashion affair, Jennifer Lawrence donned a Givenchy black-coloured blazer dress that she paired with a matching mesh top inside. The dress is by the designer’s fall-winter 2023 collection, and JLaw accessorised it with diamond drop earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence styled her short blazer dress with matching slingback pointed-toe heels and flashed her radiant smile for the paps. The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress wore subtle nude makeup with glossy pink lips, heavy mascara eyes and loads of highlighter on the face and body.

JLaw donned her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style with a middle part, tousled waves, and looked as pretty as ever.

Style Caster took to their Twitter account and shared pictures of the actress from the event; take a look at it below:

Jennifer Lawrence was all class and ~legs~ in a Givenchy blazer dress at the Berlin premiere of ‘No Hard Feelings.’ pic.twitter.com/ZR8umTc0fM — StyleCaster (@StyleCaster) June 17, 2023

What do you think about Jennifer Lawrence donning the hottest blazer dress at a recent event? Tell us in the space below.

