Angelina Jolie is one of the Hollywood actresses who made her name in the action genre with the variety of projects that she did over the years of her career. Jolie is not only a great actress, but she is also known for her stout figure and bold looks. The Maleficent actress has never shied away from wearing outfits that are too revealing.

Angie starred in two of the movies of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise and did her own stunts. In the movies, Jolie flaunted her washboard abs and curves like a pro and wore outfits with too much revelation. Today, we have stumbled upon one of her looks from the movie. Check it out below!

In the pictures shared on Twitter by one of her fan pages named ‘joliecult’, Angelina Jolie could be seen in her younger days serving bada*s b*tch vibes. She was wearing a two-piece black bikini with a plunging neckline, and the actress flaunted her curves and washboard abs along with cleav*ge. She kept her look rugged, rough and tough.

Check out the pictures here:

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/AgO98L40uV — GiA (@joliecult) May 10, 2018

In another picture, Angelina Jolie could be seen in a boss lady mode as she was riding a sea bike like a pro. The actress kept it simple with some contours, defined brows, lots of mascara and nude lip shade and kept her hair in a long braid to keep it fuss-free. She paired the look with a band on her arm, and that’s all!

Angelina was widely appreciated for her role as Lara Croft in the movie, and it did decently well at the box office as well. For the unversed, Jolie was last in the movie Eternals, and with that, she had stepped into the Marvel universe.

What are your thoughts about Angelina Jolie’s rough and tough look in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? Let us know.

