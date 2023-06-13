Spider-Man: No Way Home did bring the reunion that the superhero fandom never could think of. As the concept of a multiverse brought the web slingers of other universes, it also had a cameo of Kraven the Hunter. Surprisingly, the actor who was rumoured to play the role was none other than Keanu Reeves. Read on to find out what really happened.

While the new Spiderverse is flourishing its web with the help of Sony and Marvel Studios, we will be getting Kraven the Hunter. However, there was a time when Sony Pictures offered the John Wick star an official offer to join the expanding universe. While the superhero fandom did not got see Reeves playing the character, it is now Aaron Taylor-Johnson who will be seen as Kraven.

Back in 2021, scooper Skyler Shuler of TheDisInsider posted, “Keanu Reeves was really approached for Kraven but passed months ago.” The character is a name that has been on the minds of comic book movie fans for some time now. As he is finally getting his own solo movie, the recent teaser shown at the Sony Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2023 teased that the movie is going to be fully R-Rated.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the upcoming Spiderverse project also had other Hollywood big names like Brad Pitt, John David Washington and Adam Driver for the role of Kraven the Hunter. However, after seeing footage of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train, Sony executives instantly offered him the part.

With all that, the character was supposed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home but could not due to unknown reasons. As the character is getting his solo movie, it is unclear who will be taking on the role to go up against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

