Months after denying the speculations of being pregnant, Kourtney Kardashian has once again sparked the rumours that she could be expecting a baby with her musician husband Travis Barker. The social media star recently shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram account quickly sending her loyal fans into a meltdown. Scroll down to read more.

The latest news comes after it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian might be planning to separate from her famous family and that she is also planning her own reality show after feuding with Kim Kardashian. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Speaking of the latest, Kourtney Kardashian shared an excerpt from a Christian daily journal on her Instagram stories that hinted towards her expecting a baby. The cryptic post on social media read, as per The Sun, “Remember that you live in a fallen world: an abnormal world tainted by sin. Much frustration and failure result from your seeking perfection in this life. There is nothing perfect in this world except Me.”

The page further read, “That is why closeness to Me satisfies deep yearnings and fills you will Joy. I have planted yearning for perfection in every human heart. This is a good desire, which I alone can fulfill.” Kourtney Kardashian’s post also said, “But most people seek this fulfillment in other people and earthly pleasures or achievements. Thus they create idols, before which they bow down. I will have no other gods before Me!”

Take a look :

The page shared by Kourtney Kardashian also stated, “Make Me the deepest desire of your heart. Let me fulfill your yearning for perfection.” Interestingly, underneath the words there were several quotes from the bible.

One read, “We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. – Romans 8:22.”

Kourtney Kardashian further speculated about her new pregnancy after she shared a few behind-the-scenes from a recent Blink-182 concert in New York. In the TikTok video, Kourtney was seen in a black T-shirt with white overalls and many claimed that she was trying to hide her baby bump.

One user stated, “Kourtney definitely is. She has been covering her stomach lately and wearing big clothes.” Another wrote, “I kinda felt like she looked pregnant too! Good for her and Travis if they are.”

A third person added, “I think she is. She is always posting old pics and throwbacks” and echoing similar sentiments, one concluded, “In all her Instagram pics, they’re old pics of her wearing loose-fitted clothes.”

For the unversed, Kourtney shares her three kids with ex-Scott Disick and Travis Barker shares his two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

