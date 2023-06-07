Madonna is undoubtedly the queen of pop as well as the queen of controversies. From explicit photoshoots to speaking her mind without any filters, the singer does it all. Speaking of saying things without filter, she once made a revelation that truly shocked all her fans. Very few people are aware, but Madonna could have been a part of some big-budget movies, including the hit sci-fi thriller, The Matrix. Scroll on to learn more.

Not only The Matrix, but the star also turned down a role in Batman Returns. The singer expressed her regret once, and it sounded like she truly felt it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon how some decisions changed her acting career. While talking to him, she said, “I turned down the role in The Matrix. Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself. That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Apart from that, Madonna also talked about a role offered to her in Batman Returns. She said, “I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce. Showgirls? No.” While she was offered the latter, the erotic thriller, she probably did not regret doing it as it was a commercial failure at the box office.

The Hung Up singer also talked about filmmakers wanting to make a biopic on her and said, “Universal sent me the script because they wanted my blessing, and I read it, and it was the most hideous, superficial cr*p I ever read, and then I found out – I’m not even going to say his name, but he’s a total misogynist – was directing, and I’m thinking, ‘Why would these people make a movie about my life?’”

She further added, “This happened a couple of times, and I had to call people up and threaten them and say that I will stand in front of the building and protest and make everybody’s life a misery if they go through with it and they still did not take me seriously so finally I just threw down the gauntlet.”

What do you think of Madonna as an actress? Let us know in the comments and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Went On Camera & Confessed That He Was Turned On By The Presence Of Hailey Bieber’s BFF Kendall Jenner & Check Out Her Cheeky Response!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News