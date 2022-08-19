Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors of all time. He made his acting debut in 1982 with Aagman and has played some of the most incredible roles over the last few years. He was last seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the film is still trending in the country even after being released in March. Today, we bring a throwback to the time when Anupam shared a picture with US talk-show host Jimmy Fallon and penned a heartfelt post for him on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Anupam Kher has also played some of the most interesting roles in Hollywood including Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick, Bride & Prejudice and Bend It Like Beckham to name a few. Talking about the throwback, Kher met Jimmy Fallon in the US where he was filming his show titled ‘New Amsterdam’.

Later Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and penned a beautiful note on meeting Jimmy Fallon that read, “When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting you. You are not only a great talk show host, actor, writer, singer but also a very genuine human being. 🙏😊”

Take a look at his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

That indeed is a beautiful post and picture!

Netizens also praised Anupam Kher and poured love on his picture. A user on Instagram commented, “You Are A Legend, Sir!” Another user commented, “How does it feel to be loved all over the world @anupampkher?!…. because you truly are!!!❤️❤️❤️” A third user commented, “Man 🤩 both of you are over the moon with your great works, good job for both of you, God bless you both, I do admire your works, keep going to the top.”

What are your thoughts on Anupam Kher sharing a picture with Jimmy Fallon with such a sweet note? Tell us in the comments below.

