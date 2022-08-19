Aamir Khan’s recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office came as a huge shocker for the entire Bollywood industry. One can agree that the main reason for the film’s tanking is the ongoing boycott trends by audiences that have grappled the industry with its claws. Many members have shared their take on the same and now, south superstar Vijay Deverakonda has to say something about it too.

Vijay is awaiting the release of his most anticipated film Liger starring him alongside Ananya Panday. Both the stars are pretty busy with the promotional work of their upcoming film, and during one recent interview, the Arjun Reddy fame shared his take on the boycott trend and LSC’s failure at the box office.

In a recent interview with media news portal India Today, Vijay Deverakonda shared his views on the boycott trend that’s going on in the Bollywood industry and Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office. The actor talked about how boycotting a movie such as Laal Singh Chaddha not only affects Aamir Khan but also the other staff who worked for the movie. He said, “I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many.”

Vijay Deverakonda also added, “When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods.”

Asking the audience to look at the big picture, Vijay said, “Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

Well said, Vijay!

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda’s take on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

