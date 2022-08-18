Gippy Grewal is one of the most popular Punjabi actors in the industry. Gippy had entertained his audience over the years with Carry On Jatta, Manje Bistre and many more. The actor recently opened up about his thoughts on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and Aamir Khan’s efforts in the movie.

Gippy made his debut in the Punjabi movie industry with “Mel Karade Rabba” back in 2010 alongside Jimmy Shergill, Neeru Bajwa and others.

Coming back to the topic, during his promotional event for his upcoming movie Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga, Gippy Grewal talked about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and pointed out Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent, Gippy said, “I agree with the fact that Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent has drawn criticism, and when we were working on the dialogues for the film, we had the correct accent and diction.” Claiming that he and his team had helped the movie with their dialogues the actor said, “My team including Rana Ranbir (actor-writer) helped them in penning Punjabi dialogues. But once I saw the rushes of the film, I suggested they should re-dub for getting the right Punjabi. They agreed with me, but they didn’t change it. Maybe they thought that it was perfect for the character, but there has been a certain disconnect over there.”