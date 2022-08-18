Gippy Grewal is one of the most popular Punjabi actors in the industry. Gippy had entertained his audience over the years with Carry On Jatta, Manje Bistre and many more. The actor recently opened up about his thoughts on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and Aamir Khan’s efforts in the movie.
Advertisement
Gippy made his debut in the Punjabi movie industry with “Mel Karade Rabba” back in 2010 alongside Jimmy Shergill, Neeru Bajwa and others.
Advertisement
Coming back to the topic, during his promotional event for his upcoming movie Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga, Gippy Grewal talked about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and pointed out Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent, Gippy said, “I agree with the fact that Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent has drawn criticism, and when we were working on the dialogues for the film, we had the correct accent and diction.” Claiming that he and his team had helped the movie with their dialogues the actor said, “My team including Rana Ranbir (actor-writer) helped them in penning Punjabi dialogues. But once I saw the rushes of the film, I suggested they should re-dub for getting the right Punjabi. They agreed with me, but they didn’t change it. Maybe they thought that it was perfect for the character, but there has been a certain disconnect over there.”
Trending
However, with this Gippy Grewal also talked about his thoughts after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “I liked it very much, Aamir had gone under the skin of his character. He was having the proper look of a Sikh, with a proper turban, and beard. People in Punjab and overseas liked Aamir Khan’s portrayal. As far as I saw, people were clapping, and they narrated the film beautifully.”
Gippy also shared his take on Bollywood’s dry run at the box office, with movies like LSC and Raksha Bandhan. Saying that the audience are the ‘kingmakers’, the actor said that there are times when people don’t get tickets for the movie while there are times when the content of the movie does not work. Adding to this the actor also said that the content of the movie is important and if it doesn’t work then the people making it should accept the fact.
What are your thoughts on Gippy Grewal’s take on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha tanking at the box office? Let us know in the comments below!
For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!
Must Read: Arjun Kapoor’s Dig At ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend Angers MP’s Home Minister: “Ab Koi Flop Ya Frustrated Actor Janta Ko Dhamkaye…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement