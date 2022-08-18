Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan remained in controversy for all the wrong reasons. People dug out actors’ old statements when they said something ill about the country and now many are boycotting the films. Not just them, a section of society is now leaving no Bollywood artist as ‘Boycott Bollywood’ often trends on social media. Most recently, Arjun Kapoor shared his views about the same but his harsh words seem to have angered MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who has slammed the actor over his comment. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Not just the politician, the Ek Villan Returns actor’s recent statement about the boycott trend even irked common man and they started trolling and bashing the star soon after his interview went viral.

In a recent media interaction, Arjun Kapoor broke his silence on people boycotting films and trolling Bollywood actors. The actor in an interview said that it was their mistake for being silent on the matter but now it is unfair. Other than netizens, his comment didn’t go well with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who recently slammed the actor for going against public opinion.

In the clip shared on Twitter, MP Minister Narottam Mishra says, “Ab koi flop ya frustrated actor janta ko dhamkaye ye toh acha nahi manta main. Agar janta ko dhamkane ki jagah woh apni acting pe dhyan de, apne apne pe dhyan de toh main samajhta hun zyada acha hai. Aur mera unse ek sawal hai, ke kya koi unme himmat hai ya jinke himayati (supporter) hain tukde tukde walon ke, unme kisi mein himmat hai, jo kisi aur dharam par film bana sake, aur dharam ke liye apmanit shabd bol sake, aur dharam ke devtaon ko nicha dikha sake.”

“Sab hum hi sanatani logon ke sath sab aisa karke fir janta ko dhamki dete ho boycott ke upar. Intezar karo aap bhi Arjun Kapoor ji, ab janta jagruk ho gayi hai,” the politican adds.

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor had said, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don’t always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film, ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai.”

